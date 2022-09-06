Eskom is back to remind South Africans of its woes

Just when we thought things were stabilising, Eskom is back to remind us that all is not well with South Africa’s electricity system. After a few weeks of no load shedding, rolling blackouts will again be implemented from Tuesday afternoon.

The state-owned power utility said it will implement stage-2 load shedding from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday, and then daily from 5am to 10pm until Saturday, blaming the usual problem: a “shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning generating units to service”.

“The breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning to service a unit to service at Hendrina power station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints.

“On Saturday morning, 3 September, unit 2 of the Koeberg nuclear power station tripped from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system. The process to return the unit to service is under way.” — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media