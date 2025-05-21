Eskom takes a bet on ‘green hydrogen’

Eskom has issued an invitation to tender for the construction of a pilot green hydrogen plant at its research and testing facility in Johannesburg.

The pilot, the state-owned utility said, will “directly contribute to informing Eskom’s decarbonisation strategy and potentially enable renewable energy deployment as it presents an excellent medium to long-term energy storage solution”.

Although Eskom still produces the vast bulk of South Africa’s electricity using polluting ageing coal-fired power stations, it has expressed a desire to generate more electricity using renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

Eskom is following a differentiated approach and multiple pathways to move from a high- to low-carbon economy

“Developing a pilot renewable hydrogen facility will present Eskom with an informed pathway to plan for the potential adoption of green hydrogen, as well as provide an opportunity to understand the legislative requirements and regulations related to renewable hydrogen, and provide internal skills development,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Eskom is following a differentiated approach and multiple pathways to move from a high-to low-carbon economy, and we are aggressively seeking creative, technology-led solutions to achieve this,” said Eskom CEO Dan Marokane.

“The pilot facility will help our research teams understand hydrogen’s full value chain, from production to use, and ensure we’re ready to play a leading role in the transition responsibly and inclusively,” said Marokane.

Decarbonisation

Green hydrogen is hydrogen gas that is produced using renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and or hydropower through a process called electrolysis. The term “green” signifies that this method does not emit carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases, making it environmentally friendly compared to other forms of hydrogen production.

This pilot facility will serve as an extension of Eskom’s decarbonisation research at its existing 400kW solar PV research pilot facility, which includes battery test plants.

Eskom said it is also accelerating the establishment of a separate renewable energy business, having recently issued an invitation to tender for firms with a proven track record in establishing renewable energy businesses to assist Eskom in accelerating the deployment of such solutions.

“Eskom currently has an executable pipeline of 2GW of clean energy projects by 2026 and over 20GW in development,” it said. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

