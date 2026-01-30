Fibre industry consolidation in KZN

Frogfoot Networks has expanded its footprint in KwaZulu-Natal through the acquisition of fibre assets built and operated by Mitsol, bringing an additional 19 000 homes onto its network.

Frogfoot said integrating Mitsol’s infrastructure into its national fibre platform will give customers access to its national pricing structure, support centre and a wider choice of internet service providers.

“Mitsol is a meaningful acquisition for us,” said Richard Henn, Frogfoot’s head of mergers and acquisitions. He described Mitsol’s network as “well built and maintained”, adding that its fibre precincts fit neatly into Frogfoot’s existing footprint with limited overlap, expanding its presence across the greater Durban area.

Mitsol will continue operating as an ISP on the new Frogfoot network under its Resinet brand.

Frogfoot said it will work with Mitsol to ensure the transition causes minimal disruption to customers, with users gaining access to ongoing network investment and Frogfoot’s national support capabilities.

The company said KwaZulu-Natal remains a priority growth market as it continues to expand its regional footprint. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.