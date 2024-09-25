Vox’s Hypa, FrogFoot Rise partner to expand affordable internet access

Internet service provider Hypa at Vox has announced that it will bring Frogfoot RISE fibre connectivity to households in Vrygrond and Phillipi.

Hypa, which has built a reputation of delivering affordable and reliable internet services and value-added services to underserved communities around the country, aims to reach up to 80 000 homes in these areas, where fibre has been deployed by Frogfoot Rise.

Vox CEO Jacques du Toit said Hypa has an important role to play in communities.

All our subscribers have access to uncapped Wi-Fi making it easy for the entire household to connect to the internet

“Access to fast, reliable internet underpinned by fibre enables underserved communities to participate in the global digital economy. It enables access to information and can drive entrepreneurship. All our subscribers have access to uncapped Wi-Fi making it easy for the entire household to connect to the internet.”

Hypa national sales manager John Githinji says Hypa at Vox plans to hire and train salespeople from within the communities, supporting not only job creation but also more accessibility for the communities of Vrygrond and Phillipi.

“We have designed our offering to be as affordable as possible. We will also be announcing further value-adds in due course that will further help to provide services to the residents of Vrygrond and Phillipi that are inclusive.”

Power of fibre

Ultimately, says Githinji, the mission is to bring the power of fibre into communities that have not had this access until now.

Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access fibre network provider, announced last year that it would be piloting Frogfoot RISE, a prepaid, uncapped internet product that is designed to bring fibre connectivity to more South Africans.

“We have known since we announced the pilot that the local stakeholders in and around Vrygrond and Phillipi play a crucial role in education, the roll out of fibre, conducting activations and recharge campaigns, as well as conducting network maintenance. Having Hypa widening the reach means more people will be able to join the virtual highways connecting communities. Hypa is an ISP that’s aligned with our mission,” said Frogfoot CEO Shane Chorley.

Read more articles by Vox on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: