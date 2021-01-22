Former Cell C executive arrested in R64m fraud case - TechCentral

A former IT executive at mobile operator Cell C, Mohamed Ismail Adamjee, has been arrested by the Hawks in connection with an alleged R64-million tender scam, TimesLive reported on Friday.

Cell C confirmed in an e-mailed statement to TechCentral that a former employee was under investigation, without naming the suspect.

According to TimesLive, Adamjee appeared in the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on Friday and is facing charges of fraud and corruption. The publication said the case was postponed to 26 January for a bail application.

The company acted swiftly on the matter of an employee being involved in an incident of collusion

In its e-mail, Cell C said it has a “zero-tolerance policy toward illegal or unethical activity and will not hesitate to act on evidence and take the appropriate action”.

“The company acted swiftly on the matter of an employee being involved in an incident of collusion. Cell C is fully supporting the authorities in the case and will allow the law to take its course.”

TimesLive said the investigation by the Hawks began last year and this followed an internal Cell C audit that picked up irregularities.

Adamjee has been remanded in police custody and more arrests could follow, the report said. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media