Good connectivity is essential for remote call centre agents - TechCentral

One of the most notable links between your company and the outside world is your all-important team of call centre agents. Our “new normal” sees most, if not all, companies encouraging their staff to work from home. Good and reliable Internet connectivity is critical. With many agents reliant on mobile LTE connectivity, how do you ensure that unreliable connectivity does not impact your VoIP call quality?

That’s where SIMcontrol comes in.

SIMcontrol is an online Sim management platform that works with Sim cards from all major mobile networks. What makes it unique?

You’re not locked into a contract. With no one knowing what the future holds, and how long remote work will be required, this is unbeatable.

The online SIMcontrol platform gives you the necessary management tools of all your data or voice Sims, from all major mobile networks in one place. Your management team thus has the power to check daily usage and top up as needed with no downtime to mention. You only pay for what you need.

SIMcontrol allows you to automate the recharging and management of all your prepaid, top-up, managed APN and global roaming Sims at scale. You can also recharge existing employee Sims across all networks with data or airtime. It couldn’t be easier.

SIMcontrol works on standard mobile network infrastructure to ensure maximum reliability. Unique features include API integration, multiple user levels and legendary technical support.

With over 10 years’ experience, the Flickswitch team have become the experts in assisting companies across the continent to find the best solution to their device connectivity challenges. You get to choose between several mobile data offerings to find the best solution for your specific requirements.

You’ve got enough to worry about. Isn’t it time you made employee data management easier for yourself?