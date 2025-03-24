Close Menu

    Google names graduates of its South African start-ups programme

    Google has announced the graduation of the first cohort of South African businesses from its start-ups accelerator.
    Google has announced the graduation of the first cohort of businesses from its Startups Accelerator: South Africa programme.

    The 15 start-ups, selected in November 2024, have gone through a three-month mentorship programme designed to equip their founders with the tools and skills required to scale their businesses.

    The support from Google includes free credits for application development on the Google Cloud Platform and non-dilutive funding. Amounts for funding differ per start-up, depending on their needs and the number of external investors they attracts during the programme.

    “This programme is one of our many efforts to support start-ups globally, but in this instance, across Africa, and specifically South Africa,” said Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of the start-up ecosystem for Africa at Google.

    “We’re connecting these start-ups with all the best of Google in terms of our people, methodologies and advanced technologies. We do this to help them grow and scale, and to help them solve the community challenges they face in their respective markets.”

    Although the South Africa-specific programme started in November 2024, Google has been running a broader accelerator programme with multiple cohorts across Africa since 2018. According to Aiyegbusi, more than 1 100 start-ups have gone through Google’s Accelerator programmes worldwide and 95% of them are still operational today. Nineteen accelerator programme alumni have reached unicorn status, meaning their valuations exceed US$1-billion. One has become a “decacorn”, valued at more than $10-billion.

    CompanyIndustryFunding to dateMontly recurring revenueActive users in the past yearNumber of employees
    AssetShareConstruction$5 000$1 000 30Less than 5
    AveadeE-commerceUndisclosed$7 000 347
    Botlhale AI SolutionsLinguistics$550 000$6 000 1312
    Breaze DeliveryE-commerce$390 000$40 000 1009
    Cure RootBiotechnology$500 000Undisclosed 10Less than 5
    Delivery ka SpeedE-commerce$500 000$50 000 15150
    FixxrE-commerce$800 000$13 0001 3005
    JoboxEd-tech$280 000$10 00030 00014
    Mapha LogisticsE-commerce$194 000$2 500 24013
    Simple InfuenceAd-tech$15 500$1 10012 000Less than 5
    SwagshackE-commerce$80 000$ 115 325
    VulekaE-commerce$494 000$13 0001 30013
    Welo HealthHealth-tech$700 000$35 000 77
    Wisi-OiFashion$5 000$ 860 700Less than 5
    Zoie HealthHealth-tech$605 000$144 10014 50012

    Notable South African companies that have participated in the broader Africa programme include Voice AI, Akiba Digital and Pineapple Insurance. Participants come from a range of industries, from construction, e-commerce and pharmaceuticals to education, fashion and linguistics. All the start-ups selected for the programme are between the seed and series-A funding stage of their development.

    Read: Google agrees to buy security vendor Wiz for $32-billion

    More information is available in the table above.  – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

