Half of all people are now connected to the Internet via mobile

More than 50% of people on Earth are now connected to the Internet via their mobile devices, a new report from the GSMA, a mobile industry association, shows.

The State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2021 has found that just over four billion people — 225 million more compared with 2019 and up from a third of people globally just six years ago – are now connecting to the Internet using their mobiles.

The picture is less rosy in sub-Saharan Africa, however: In this region, more than 500 million people who live in areas with mobile broadband coverage are not using the Internet. This is despite substantial increases in network coverage and performance and a sharp reduction in prices in recent years. Also, significant gender and rural-urban gaps exist in the region, with women 37% less likely to use the mobile Internet than men.

Mobile is the primary and often the only way to access the internet in low- and middle-income countries

Worldwide, the GSMA found that 3.4 billion people do not use the mobile Internet despite living in areas with mobile broadband coverage.

“Mobile is the primary and often the only way to access the internet in low- and middle-income countries,” the association said in a statement. “While more people than ever are now using the mobile Internet, some fundamental barriers stop far too many people from using it.”

“We must address the key barriers to usage of mobile Internet services, most notably literacy and digital skills, as well as affordability. Only through targeted and collaborative action can we bridge the digital divide,” said GSMA chief regulatory officer John Giusti.

Other key figures from the report include: