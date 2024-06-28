Honor 200 Lite 5G raises the bar in mobile photography

The Honor 200 Lite 5G is an exceptional smartphone that offers incredible features for portrait photography. With a balanced combination of exceptional hardware and intelligent software, users can photograph a wide array of stunning pictures, from breathtaking landscapes to stylish selfies and captivating portraits.

Thanks to its triple camera system, the Honor 200 Lite 5G knows no limits when it comes to capturing the perfect photograph. The 108-megapixel main camera and 5MP wide & depth camera work together to effortlessly photograph every detail of any scene so that every memory captured appears in lifelike detail.

Camera hardware unpacked

The 108MP main camera features an f/1.75 aperture, which gives incredible control over the amount of light being captured. Even in low-light conditions, the Honor 200 Lite 5G is able to snap photos with exceptional clarity. Users no longer have to struggle to find the perfect lighting – simply point the Honor 200 Lite 5G at a subject and let the device do all of the hard work. The camera ensures images are not overexposed in bright light or appear blurry in the dark. There’s also a high-res mode for 108MP high-definition photos.

In addition to stunning photos, the rear camera is also capable of 1080p video recording, ensuring that all the best moments are documented in stunning clarity as they unfold.

The 50MP selfie camera works intelligently to ensure every selfie is perfect, no matter the lighting

The 50MP selfie camera works intelligently to ensure every selfie is perfect, no matter the lighting. To achieve this, the Honor 200 Lite 5G uses the revolutionary Honor RAW Domain Algorithm to assist the front camera in photographing well-balanced portraits, ensuring that there are no bright or dull areas in any image. What’s more, the useful Selfie Light feature can instantly illuminate any photo, so users can always ensure their selfies are perfect.

The Honor 200 Lite 5G makes it exceptionally easy to shoot with varying focal lengths, creating interesting artistic effects that bring new meaning to users’ photos. With three distinct portrait modes – Environmental, Atmospheric and Close-Up – users can experiment with the right focal length to draw attention to their subject while skilfully producing bokeh effects that mimic how our eyes perceive things.

The Honor 200 Lite 5G makes it easier than ever for anyone to take stunning photos, thanks to AI. With automatic scene recognition, the smartphone is able to quickly recognise a scene and apply the correct camera settings for the most optimal image. While a professional photographer can pull this off with ease, the Honor 200 Lite 5G allows anyone to take stunning photographs, regardless of their experience with smartphone photography.

Price, colour and availability

The Honor 200 Lite 5G is the perfect companion for documenting the world in HD quality.

It will be available at the nearest retailer or network provider from 1 July 2024 in two stunning colours: starry blue and midnight black, and will retail for the recommended price of R9 999. All purchases will also come with free gifts to the value of R2 499, including an Honor SuperCharger plus cable and screen protector in the box, free postal repair pickup and delivery service, three-year battery health protection, and a 180-day screen accident warranty, excluding labour fees. For more information, please visit Honor at www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-200-lite.

