Bookmarks | Huawei to dump Windows for PCs in favour of HarmonyOS 

These are the articles that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Huawei to dump Windows for PCs in favour of its own HarmonyOS: Huawei plans to stop making PCs with Windows, transitioning to its own HarmonyOS, according to Yu Chengdong, head of Huawei’s consumer business. HarmonyOS Next, featuring a new kernel independent of Linux and Android apps, is being promoted as faster and more secure. While this shift won’t greatly impact Microsoft’s China sales, the success of Huawei’s OS depends on gaining broader software support, particularly from game developers. Read more on The Register . DM

Secret calculator hack brings ChatGPT to the TI-84, enabling easy cheating: A YouTuber, ChromaLock, has turned a Texas Instruments TI-84 calculator into the ultimate cheating tool by adding Wi-Fi and ChatGPT access. With custom hardware and software, students can now “chat” their way through maths problems and sneak in cheat sheets disguised as code. While it’s a tech marvel, using it in class might just score you a one-way ticket to detention! Read more on Ars Technica . DM

Meta has a major opportunity to win the AI hardware race: Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses have unexpectedly succeeded where other AI gadgets flopped. Offering stylish designs and practical features like good call quality and social media-friendly photos, they’re not just about AI. Unlike past AI wearables, these glasses work – well, mostly. Meta’s next challenge: turning these smart specs from fun party tricks into life-changing tech. Read more on The Verge . DM

This little box provides on-demand power when off the grid: EcoFlow’s Alternator Charger powers your off-grid adventures by charging portable power stations via your vehicle’s alternator, delivering up to 800W. Ideal for charging big batteries like EcoFlow’s Delta Pro, it keeps devices running smoothly, but only works with EcoFlow’s systems. While not revolutionary, it offers convenience for adventurers needing reliable energy on the road. Read more on The Verge . DM

Chip Giants TSMC and Samsung discuss building Middle Eastern megafactories: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) could become the world’s next technology hub. Executives from TSMC recently visited the country to discuss building factories on par with some of the largest in Taiwan. South Korean electronics giant Samsung is also looking at building chip-making facilities in the UAE as part of its strategy. Read more in The Wall Street Journal (hard paywall). NN

What’s the point of buying the latest smartphone?: Smartphone makers Google, Apple and Huawei have released the latest iterations of their flagship devices at a time when consumer sentiment is leaning towards reducing screen time, saving money by keeping devices for longer and a greater awareness of the environmental impact associated with smartphone manufacturing. This analytical piece uses insights from research company CCS Insight in giving a picture of the smartphone market in 2024. Read more on BBC News . NN

Earth to get a ‘mini moon’ this coming month: A 10m-wide asteroid named 2024 PT5 by astronomers is going to be circling Earth between 29 September and 25 November. Granted, the term ‘mini moon’ may be a slight exaggeration considering PT5 will neither be visible to the naked eye nor have any impact on oceanic tides. Watch the video on Instagram . NN

Microsoft’s next-gen console plans reportedly include an Xbox Series X successor and a handheld ‘take on the Steam Deck’: Team Xbox opted for two versions of its console for this generation, split between the traditional high-tech Xbox Series X and the more affordable, all-digital Xbox Series S. That dual strategy is apparently going to continue into the next console generation. More on GamesRadar . TS

Kenyan court rules Meta can be sued over layoffs by contractor: Last year, Kenyan content moderators sued Meta and two local contractors, saying they lost their jobs with Sama, a Kenyan firm contracted to moderate Facebook content, for organising a union. They said they were then blacklisted from applying for the same roles at another firm, Majorel, after Facebook changed contractors. Read more in The East African . TS