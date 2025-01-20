Intel jumps on report it’s an acquisition target

Intel shares jumped 7.6% on Friday morning after a report on a technology news site said the beleaguered chip maker is an acquisition target.

SemiAccurate, a tech-focused newsletter founded by Charlie Demerjian, said it was “read an e-mail about a company trying to acquire Intel, whole”.

Once the world’s dominate chip maker, Intel has struggled in recent years to keep up in a competitive and fast-changing industry.

Last month, CEO Pat Gelsinger was forced out after the board lost confidence in his plans to turn around the iconic company. Its shares fell 60% last year, valuing the company at about US$85-billion now.

‘Resources to pull it off’

SemiAccurate said the “mystery company has the resources to pull it off”.

Intel couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Last September, it emerged that ARM Holdings approached Intel about potentially buying the ailing chip maker’s product division, only to be told that the business isn’t for sale, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. — Molly Schuetz, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

