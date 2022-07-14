Intel to hike chip prices – more than 20% in some cases

Intel has started informing customers of its plan to raise prices for many of its chip products due to rising costs, a move that the company had first hinted in its first quarter earnings call on 28 April.

The price increases could come into effect in the spring (northern hemisphere autumn) and the percentage increases are likely to range from a minimal single-digit increase to more than 10% and 20% in some cases, Nikkei reported.

While the price hikes have not yet been finalised yet, it could cover Intel’s flagship products such as CPUs for servers and laptop and desktop computers, as well as items including chips for Wi-Fi and other connectivity, the report said on Thursday.

Intel’s move comes amid a supply-chain crisis triggered by the global pandemic that has deprived makers of PCs and smartphones to cars of computer chips needed to make their products. — Akriti Sharma and Anirudh Saligrama, (c) 2022 Reuters