Introducing Microsoft 365 Premium for Consumer

Any business owner can illustrate, in detail, the importance of their organisation and why it warrants nothing short of the best.

From resources to staff to equipping your people with the best tools, equipment and products to maximise their efficiency, once you’ve invested your blood, sweat and tears into a business, you usually do your part to help it thrive.

This is understandable, but it does beg the question: shouldn’t your home, where you spend the bulk of your lifetime, and the things that matter be afforded the same levels of attention and investment?

We now live in an age where everyone at home requires some form of digital resource. Work, university and even school, at an entry level, all require a degree of technology-based hardware or software solutions.

Think about it. At any given time (in a household of four, in no particular order), dad can be busy with work, mom maintaining her business, brother completing his campus assignment and sister finishing a school project. The days of one home, one device and one account have long passed us by – part of the digital revolution we find ourselves in requires that everyone, everywhere has some access to the computing tools they require where possible.

M365 Consumer is designed to enable your entire home to enjoy the full benefits of Microsoft without compromising on quality. Work, play, interact or stay connected – the possibilities are endless, and fulfil a wide array of needs to suit everyone respectively.

How can you use this? Glad you asked!

Unleash the beast and maximise your working potential

With a wealth of M365 productivity apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Editor, you and your entire family can enjoy a wide array of benefits. From showing off your best creativity to collaborating with friends and family, sharing documents, editing and operating off any device in real-time, M365 redefines the way your entire squad works to open new doors of productivity.

All the files, all the protection

With 1TB of Microsoft OneDrive storage, complete with built-in ransomware, you’re able to store and protect important personal files such as videos, family photos and schoolwork. But, you may ask, what about those extra important, twice as confidential documents? We know what you mean. Whether a birth or marriage certificate, life policy, will or trust, our Personal Vault folder adds an extra layer of security (such as identity verification) to help you sleep at night.

Maximise your time with family and friends

M365 allows you to plan and strategise a variety of family/friend-related activities. From get-togethers to general family time, staying on top of your schoolwork, adding due dates to calendars and more – you can easily manage multiple e-mail accounts, lists and notes in a single view.

Stay connected to those who matter

With Teams, you’re able to bring your family and friends together for voice calls, video calls and chats – but why should it stop there? You can host virtual events such as birthdays or baby showers (although we’re not quite sure where the gifts go) or collaborate with classmates on group assignments. Create separate chats for family, friends, colleagues and schoolmates – and redefine the way we work, play and interact.

Full protection for the entire family

Ensuring you (and your loved ones) are always protected begins with creating healthy habits. With the Microsoft Family Safety app, you can apply screen time on devices, apps and games. Furthermore, you can block inappropriate apps or games and restrict the content users engage with. Content filtering keeps your viewing kid friendly, and in turn gives you as a digital parent peace of mind. Better yet, you can share locations with family members while saving the list of places they visit. Most of all, say goodbye to worrying when your kids take your car out for a spin – you can track speeds, how often drivers use their phone while at the wheel and even how often they brake too hard – it really makes us grateful we learned to drive many, many years ago.

While M365 Consumer sounds like one umbrella product with a lot of uses, the reality is an abundance of solutions with infinite possibilities. We live in a smarter, more digitised world – and modern parenting should be reflective of that. As we said before – just like your business will require the best of the best with no compromise on quality, so, too, should the things (and people) that really, truly matter.