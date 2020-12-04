Here's how much you'll pay for the iPhone 12 in South Africa - TechCentral

iStore, the retailer owned by Apple distributor Core Group, has revealed cash pricing for the new iPhone 12 series, with the entry-level 64GB iPhone mini costing R15 999 and, at the top end, the 512GB iPhone Pro Max going for R32 999.

The models will go on sale on 18 December, iStore said in a statement. The comes after Vodacom confirmed the 18 December date — later than local iPhone launches in recent years — in a statement earlier this week.

All the models are also available on contract through MTN, Vodacom and Telkom. iStore said it will also offer trade-ins of up to R12 000, dependent on the condition of the model being traded in. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media