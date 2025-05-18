Why IT distributors need a smarter relationship with resellers

There’s a clear need for a change in how IT distributors support their resellers. For decades, distributors have prioritised logistics – ensuring products efficiently reach resellers from vendors. This foundational approach hasn’t significantly adapted to match the growing complexity and shifting demands within the technology marketplace.

Resellers today have become increasingly innovative, frequently outpacing distributors in adapting to emerging market needs. CompTIA’s recent State of the Channel report highlighted customer experience as a critical area resellers prioritise to differentiate themselves and maintain their competitive advantage. Clearly, some resellers have moved beyond simply selling products; they’re now dedicated solution providers, creating custom services to meet specific customer requirements.

Yet distributors often remain rooted in transactional methods, missing significant opportunities to provide strategic support and meaningful insights to resellers. To remain relevant, distributors should transition from purely logistical roles to becoming proactive strategic partners committed to facilitating reseller success.

An essential step in cultivating smarter relationships involves utilising advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence. International Data Corp research demonstrates that organisations using decision intelligence – combining data analytics with AI capabilities – significantly enhance their decision-making effectiveness and speed. Adopting these tools can empower distributors to better anticipate market changes, identify reseller needs early and provide strategic solutions ahead of emerging challenges.

Beyond technological tools, distributors have a vital role in reducing operational complexity for resellers. Many resellers regularly face challenges managing multiple vendor interactions (complicated ordering processes) and fragmented communications. These operational hurdles distract from their core objectives – innovation and customer engagement. Distributors, situated uniquely at the intersection of vendors and resellers, can simplify these processes significantly. By reducing operational friction, distributors enable resellers to focus on core business activities, customer satisfaction and strategic innovation.

Listening to resellers

A crucial element of this transformation involves genuinely listening to resellers. Rather than viewing resellers simply as customers, distributors must engage them as collaborative partners whose practical insights and frontline market experiences are invaluable. Consultative dialogue with resellers enables distributors to collect critical feedback, refine their service offerings and provide tailored support, ultimately strengthening reseller capabilities.

Additionally, distributors should consider investing in targeted educational initiatives and training programmes specifically designed for reseller teams. Such initiatives can significantly enhance reseller competencies, ensuring they are well-prepared to leverage the latest technologies and market opportunities effectively. Offering consistent educational support not only strengthens reseller capabilities but also fosters loyalty and deeper collaborative relationships.

Finally, creating transparent and accessible communication channels is vital. Regular, open interactions between distributors and resellers build trust and ensure alignment on strategic goals and market trends. Transparent communication helps resellers stay informed and agile, capable of swiftly responding to market opportunities and challenges.

Distributors who adopt this smarter, relationship-focused approach will deliver significant value – not just to individual resellers but also across the broader ICT ecosystem. Moving beyond traditional logistical roles allows distributors to become essential strategic partners, actively contributing to sustained growth, innovation and competitive resilience.

In our demanding technology and business landscape, this evolution from transactional engagements to strategic partnerships is no longer optional; it is fundamental for ensuring long-term success and relevance. By embracing smarter relationships, distributors and resellers can thrive together in a more collaborative and prosperous industry.

The author, Andrew Harris, is chief sales and marketing officer at DCC Technologies

