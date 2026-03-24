Liberty hit by data breach

Liberty Group has been hit by a data breach. It warned in a statement on Tuesday that it had detected unauthorised third-party access to some of its systems.

The company said it took immediate steps to contain and mitigate the impact of the breach, and that its services remain fully operational for clients, advisers and employees.

“Our team, supported by experts, has launched a full investigation into this incident,” Liberty said in a statement. “We operate within a robust regulatory framework and fully comply with all applicable obligations.”

We operate within a robust regulatory framework and fully comply with all applicable obligations

The company said it is notifying all affected clients but did not disclose how many customers may have been impacted, what type of data was compromised or how the attackers gained access.

“We regret any concern this may have caused,” Liberty said.

The incident is the second significant data breach involving Liberty in less than a decade. In June 2018, cybercriminals gained unauthorised access to an e-mail repository at the insurer and attempted to extort millions of rand from the company in exchange for not releasing confidential customer information.

Then-CEO David Munro said at the time that the company had made “no concessions” to the attackers and that Liberty retained full control of its IT environment. No evidence of financial losses to customers was found, and the breach appeared to be limited to Liberty’s South African insurance operations. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media