Load shedding suspended earlier than expected

Eskom suspended load shedding at 10am on Sunday after recovering more than 3GW of generating capacity and restoring its emergency reserves.

Eskom implemented the rolling blackouts at 2pm on Friday – the third time it has imposed load shedding this year – following the loss of 2.7GW of generating capacity.

Several generation units went offline, including Kusile unit 2, two days after it was reintroduced to the grid. Two other coal-fired units were taken offline due to coal operations becoming “suboptimal” following “adverse weather” conditions.

Coal operations at Kusile are at optimal levels. All units that were offline as of Friday are now back in service

The state-owned electricity utility had said it expected to suspend load shedding at 5am on Monday, so the earlier suspension is likely a good sign for the week ahead.

“Coal operations at Kusile power station are at optimal levels. All units that were offline as of Friday are now back in service. Progress on the recovery of Koeberg unit 2 is well under way. Eskom reassures the public that Koeberg Unit 2 remains safe,” Eskom said in a statement on Sunday morning.

“Planned maintenance outages aimed at preparing for winter and meeting regulatory and environmental licensing requirements continue. The team is working diligently to restore 4.1GW back to service by Monday,” it said.

“We maintain that load shedding is largely behind us due to structural improvements in the generation fleet. While baseload capacity remains constrained, our generation recovery plan is addressing this challenge.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

