Momentum flips switch on massive solar projects

Momentum Group has switched on two solar energy implementations, one at its Centurion head office in Gauteng and the other at its Parc du Cap regional office in the Western Cape.

Together, the two solar installations have the potential to generate a combined 7.5GWh of electricity a year, which is enough to power around 28 500 streetlights for an entire year, the financial services giant said in a statement.

The group estimates annual cost savings of R13-million, with the installation expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 8 900 tonnes per year. This is equivalent to about 3 200 return flights from Johannesburg to London, the company said.

Momentum said in a statement on Thursday that the project is grid-tied, with solar panels and inverters feeding into both sites’ electrical systems. This allows solar energy to offset the daytime power demand, reducing the use of municipal electricity. Both sites will use rooftop and carport spaces to harvest sunlight.

It said the financial investment is expected to break even within a “relatively short period”, without disclosing exact numbers.

The company said the two projects will maintain consistent service to its clients irrespective of power interruptions, while reducing demand on the national grid. –© 2025 NewsCentral Media

