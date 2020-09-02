MTN in deal with Apple to provide free music to subscribers - TechCentral

MTN South Africa has signed an agreement with Apple that will result in the mobile operator’s customers receiving up to six months of free access to Apple Music, the technology giant’s streaming music platform.

The offer is available to all MTN prepaid customers and selected MTN post-paid customers on MTN Sky, MTN Sky VIP and Sky Black subscription plans. These contract customers get six months of Apple Music for free, while prepaid customers get three months, MTN said on Wednesday.

Apple Music usually costs R60/month. It competes with global market leader Spotify as well as services from Google (YouTube Music), Deezer and others. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media