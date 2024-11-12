MTN makes SuperFlex deals permanent and adds eSim support

MTN South Africa has made its SuperFlex plans, which provide unlimited local phone calls along with an allocation of data, a permanent offering.

SuperFlex, which was launched in 2023, was previously offered on a promotional basis.

The Sim-only offering provides subscribers with unlimited local calls and SMSes plus a data allocation starting at 10GB for R299/month and up. They require no paperwork, contracts or credit checks.

MTN SuperFlex plans cost R299/month for 10GB, R399 for 15GB and R479 for 20GB of data

“Customers can pay monthly, change their plan as their needs change, and cancel anytime – all on the MTN app,” the operator said in a statement on Tuesday.

Customers joining SuperFlex can now do so using an embedded Sim, or eSim, and for customers in need of a smartphone, a new payment facility allows them to spread the cost of their purchase over a longer time.

“With the newly launched eSim solution, there is no need for a physical Sim card to be delivered to the customer. New customers can now use their SuperFlex benefits within minutes by opting for an eSim and using the self-Rica functionality on the MTN app.”

SuperFlex vs PowerFlex

MTN SuperFlex plans cost R299/month for 10GB, R399 for 15GB and R479 for 20GB of data. They all offer unmetered calling and texting.

Vodacom responded to SuperFlex late last year with an offering of its own called PowerFlex. PowerFlex also offers unlimited calls and text messages and comes in two data variants: 17GB for R449/month and 22GB for R579/month. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Don’t miss: