MTN, Omniaudio debut zero-rated sports radio in South Africa

MTN and media company Omniaudio have announced the launch of a “free-to-air” streaming sports radio platform that’s zero-rated for data consumption.

Called the Ultimate African Sports Audio channel, the streaming audio platform promises the “best of sports shows and content from across Africa and the world”, according to a media statement.

Omniaudio is headed by veteran South African broadcaster Kevin Fine, who is a previous MD of Jacaranda FM, one of the country’s leading commercial radio stations.

In the statement, Fine said the collaboration with MTN will bring a “variety of voices from across the continent direct to mobile devices without the worry of using data in South Africa or having an FM device”.

The service is available as a web app and offers both live streams and podcasts.

The Omniaudio on-air sports talent includes sports podcaster Mbulelo Thinta and well-known sports columnist and writer Kevin McCallum. Sportswriter Matshelane “Bra Jakes” Mamabolo presents “Inside South African Soccer”, while from Nigeria, Onah Kosi presents the Premiere Football Show, looking at the leagues across Europe and the rest of the world.

“The UK has Talksport, the US developed ESPN radio and now Africa has Omniaudio,” said Fine. “Our intention is to build this proposition across the continent, and we will continue to curate all the best sports content into one place, so consumers won’t have to spend hours searching on multiple platforms for their favourites.”

The sports channel is available for zero-rated streaming via MTN Play for those using the MTN network. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media