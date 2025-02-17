New permanent COO for the SABC

The SABC has appointed Lungile Binza as its chief operating officer after he spent a year in the same role, only in an acting capacity.

Binza took over the role of acting COO in February 2024 after then-COO Ian Plaatjes, along with the SABC’s group executive for video entertainment at the time, Merlin Naicker, were suspended for their alleged involvement in a secret multimillion-rand tender to launch the SABC Plus streaming service. They were later axed.

Plaatjes and Naicker allegedly failed to disclose a 7.5% profit-share deal with Discover Digital, which was contracted by the SABC to build the SABC Plus platform.

“With over two decades of experience in technology and executive management, Binza has held key positions in various sectors, including banking and manufacturing,” the SABC said in a statement on Monday about the new COO’s appointment.

Technology background

Binza holds a BSc in computer science and mathematical statistics, a postgraduate degree in business administration for the Gordon Institute of Business Science and two master’s degrees: one in information systems and the other also in business administration.

Before he was appointed as acting COO, Binza was group executive of technology for the SABC. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

