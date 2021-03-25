Nompumelelo Mokou to lead Dimension Data Southern Africa as MD - TechCentral

Dimension Data announced on Thursday that it has appointed Nompumelelo Mokou as MD of its important Southern Africa business unit, effective from 1 April 2021.

Mokou joined Dimension Data in 2016 and has most recently headed up its Intelligent Customer Experience business for Middle East and Africa. In this role, she achieved “significant market share, revenue and profitable growth”, the company said.

Her appointment comes just two weeks after Dimension Data named Werner Kapp as its new group CEO following the resignation of incumbent Grant Bodley. Bodley leaves the company officially at the end of this month after a short handover period.

“The increasing focus on business transformation and digitisation among our clients, coupled with the unique assets combined during the One Dimension Data integration last year, creates significant differentiation and opportunities for us in our biggest market. I am very excited about the future of this business under Nompumelelo’s leadership,” Kapp said in a statement.

“I’m pleased to be taking on the new role… This region has been positioned as the next frontier for business growth and I look forward to engaging our clients and to deliver on their digital transformation ambitions,” said Mokou in the same statement.

Prior to joining Dimension Data, Mokou held positions at Ernst & Young, co-founded a project management company and held a role as director at Ngubane & Co. She is a chartered accountant and has an MBA through the University of Stellenbosch Business School. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media