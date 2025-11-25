Off-grid, ultra-fast EV charging coming to the N3

Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on two off-grid solar-powered EV stations along the N3 in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

They will be the first fully off-grid, solar-powered and ultra-fast EV charging stations on the N3, one of the country’s busiest and most important transport routes.

Zero Carbon Charge built its first off-grid charge station and proof of concept near Wolmaransstad in North West last year.

The first station – Charge N3 Roadside in the Free State – is around 180km from Johannesburg

Earlier this year, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) firmed up a R100-million equity investment into the company, which is also known as Charge, for it to start construction along the N3 corridor, linking Durban and Johannesburg.

“We are grateful to the DBSA for believing in Charge’s vision and providing the investment that has made these N3 sites possible,” said Charge executive chairman and founder Joubert Roux in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said the first station – Charge N3 Roadside in the Free State – is around 180km from Johannesburg, and Charge N3 Tugela in KwaZulu-Natal is just over 180km from the Roadside site and around 200km from Durban.

N3 to N1

Following the construction of the N3 stations, the company will turn its sites to the N1 corridor linking Johannesburg and Cape Town. Charge aims to build 120 EV charging stations across the country in the coming years.

To commemorate the achievement, Charge hosted sod-turning ceremonies at both locations. They were attended by provincial and local government leaders, municipal officials and national partners.

KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism & environmental affairs MEC Reverend Zondi said at Tugela that the charging station was important for the province’s economic future.

“This project demonstrates how green energy and green mobility can unlock new economic opportunities for our province. The N3 is central to trade and tourism in KZN, and the arrival of fully off-grid, ultra-fast charging infrastructure shows our readiness to lead in the future economy,” he said in the statement.

In the Free State, finance, economic development & tourism MEC Ketso Makume also welcomed the project for the impact it will have on green energy and job creation.

“It brings construction and technical jobs into our communities and strengthens the Free State’s position in the emerging clean-energy value chain.”

Construction on both stations has officially begun and is expected to be completed in 2026. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

