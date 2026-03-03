Paratus Zambia adds next-generation fixed-wireless technology

Paratus Zambia, a leading provider of data centre, cloud and connectivity solutions, has once again demonstrated its leadership in the telecommunications sector with the introduction of Tarana’s next-generation fixed-wireless access (ngFWA) technology. This marks the first deployment of Tarana’s advanced wireless solution in Zambia.

While this innovation complements the existing Paratus infrastructure, this development represents far more than a routine upgrade. By integrating Tarana into its network, Paratus Zambia will be able to deliver true fiber- class connectivity wirelessly, making high performance connectivity accessible to more homes and businesses across the country. This advancement redefines what wireless connectivity can deliver in Zambia as it enables faster speeds, greater stability and improved user experience, resulting in improved customer value for money.

Tarana’s platform can deliver fast speeds, with link capacities of up to 1.6Gbit/s and strong performance even in high-interference or congested environments. This ensures a smoother, more consistent experience for users, even during peak hours or in challenging deployment areas.

Paratus Zambia country manager, Marius van Vuuren, says: “The launch of Tarana’s ngFWA technology reflects our commitment to invest in innovation that genuinely improves how people experience connectivity. With Tarana, we can now offer excellent performance without the cost or time constraints of physical fiber infrastructure. It’s a meaningful shift in how quickly and reliably we can connect our users.”

Tarana Wireless is globally recognised for redefining fixed-wireless access. Its platform overcomes major challenges in wireless connectivity, including signal interference, congestion and spectrum limitations, delivering exceptional speed and stability even in difficult environments.

Network leader

Van Vuuren adds: “This technology supports our broader strategy to enhance the customer experience and meet Zambia’s growing digital needs. Whether it’s a small business relying on cloud applications or a family streaming content at home, people want fast and reliable internet. Tarana enables us to deliver that more consistently.”

The introduction of Tarana technology further reinforces Paratus Zambia’s role as a trusted and innovative network leader, committed to expanding access and enabling digital inclusion. As part of the pan-African Paratus Group, the company continues to invest in infrastructure, technology and people, building a network that supports Zambia’s digital transformation journey.

Van Vuuren sums up the news: “For us, this is about more than connectivity; it’s about opportunity. Every new technology we introduce brings us closer to a fully connected Zambia. We remain committed to delivering quality solutions and real service to all our customers because we are always prepared to go the extra mile.”

About Paratus Zambia

Paratus Zambia is part of the Paratus Group, a leading pan-African network operator offering business and home connectivity, co-location and cloud services across Zambia.

Paratus Zambia has distinguished itself as Zambia’s quality network through various infrastructure deployments, showcasing its dedication to continuous evolution and digital transformation. The company has established a robust countrywide microwave and fiber network supported by numerous international points-of-presence across Africa and beyond. Paratus Zambia also has a state-of-the-art, ISO-certified Tier 3 design data centre for secure colocation.

Paratus Zambia offers a home internet service delivering reliable connectivity with unlimited data and enhanced security features backed by 24/7 technical support. To complement our service portfolio, Paratus is also an authorised distributor of Starlink Business Solutions.

With a passionate belief in Africa’s potential at its core, the company continues to think big as it invests in infrastructure and delivers connectivity solutions that drive technology and progress across our continent.