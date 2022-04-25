Post Office warns of new scam aimed at defrauding South Africans

The Post Office has warned customers of fraudulent e-mails that are designed to make the receiver pay money into a scam account.

The e-mails, which appear to originate from the Post Office, are titled, “Your package could not be delivered”, and state that a package can only be released once a clearance fee has been paid. A link is included.

“Should the receiver click on the link, a page called Bureau de Poste d’Afrique du Sud opens, requesting payment to ‘release’ the fictitious parcel. The official language of communication for the Post Office is English and no communication is done in French. The website features a photo of the gable of the historic Vredefort post office in the Free State,” the Post Office said on Monday.

Customers can spot a message or e-mail that is not from the Post Office by observing the following: