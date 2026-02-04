Prosus inks three-year AWS deal to scale AI across its global portfolio

Naspers subsidiary Prosus has signed a three-year global partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services to scale the use of artificial intelligence across its portfolio companies in Latin America, Europe and India.

The agreement will see selected Prosus-backed businesses – including iFood, OLX, PayU, Despegar, eMag and Just Eat Takeaway.com – work with AWS to co-develop and deploy AI applications using the cloud provider’s infrastructure and machine learning tools.

Prosus said the partnership builds on its existing work with AWS, particularly the success of iFood’s “large commerce model”, an agentic AI system used to power personalised search and recommendations on Brazil’s largest food delivery platform. iFood processes about 180 million orders a month, and the system is designed to learn from customer behaviour and outcomes over time to improve relevance and discovery.

Under the agreement, AWS will provide engineering support and portfolio-wide access to its AI services, allowing Prosus companies to roll out use cases more quickly and standardise technology practices across markets.

The partnership is structured around five focus areas: product innovation using generative AI; improving system reliability; strengthening security frameworks; optimising cloud costs through FinOps practices; and developing shared technology templates that can be reused across portfolio companies.

Broader push

Prosus said the initiative forms part of a broader push to embed AI across its e-commerce ecosystem. The group claims to serve more than 500 million customers across its wholly owned businesses and processes hundreds of millions of daily customer interactions, giving it what it describes as the data scale needed to support large AI deployments.

AWS said the deal highlights how commerce platforms are increasingly using AI to reshape customer experiences, particularly in high-growth digital markets. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

