Reports of the smartphone’s impending death are greatly exaggerated

Will AI devices, like the ones under development by former Apple design chief Jony Ive at OpenAI, displace smartphones in the coming years as the primary way people interact with technology and the internet?

It’s an intriguing question, and it’s an area where companies like OpenAI and Meta Platforms are making huge bets – billions of dollars in the case of Meta.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed the company is working on a screen-free AI device designed by Ive while Meta has expanded sales of AI-powered smart glasses and reduced focus on virtual reality headsets. Amazon, meanwhile, has integrated its upgraded Alexa system into its wearables, including smart glasses and earbuds.

Wearable devices are becoming more common as people look for quicker ways to do everyday tasks

But will these developments eventually lead to the development of a new product category that makes the smartphone irrelevant – or at least, less relevant?

Samsung Electronics is not convinced, downplaying claims that smartphones are living on borrowed time and countering predictions from tech leaders – including Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark, Elon Musk and Meta Platforms boss Mark Zuckerberg – who have suggested wearables and embedded devices could replace phones within a decade.

“Smartphones are not ending,” Justin Hume, vice president of Samsung Mobile South Africa, told TechCentral this week. “They remain the primary personal device.”

He noted that predictions often ignore on-the-ground realities, especially in emerging markets. “2G networks still operate across Africa. Affordability decides adoption.”

More natural

Wearable devices are becoming more common as people look for quicker ways to do everyday tasks. Smartwatches and payment rings handle small actions without opening a phone. Tech companies see this shift as a chance to reduce screen time and make technology feel more natural. The growth of wearables shows change in how people use devices, and does not necessarily portend the end of smartphones.

VezoRing is a South African fintech startup focused on wearable payments. The company makes battery-free payment rings that allow users to pay and share details with a tap. VezoRing co-founders Jake Pinkus and Lawrence Baker think wearables will grow, but replacing smartphones anytime soon is unlikely.

Pinkus said the shift to wearables and embedded tech is the “next logical step”, but stressed phones remain necessary for screens and communication. Baker said adoption, not innovation, is the limiting factor. “The tech is there,” he said. “People are not.”

Market data supports Samsung’s position. HSBC estimates there are about 15 million smart glasses users worldwide, while Apple sold roughly 250 million iPhones last year. The figures were cited in an article published by The Economist last week that examined whether smartphones will survive the AI age.

Economic pressures are affecting the smartphone industry. Counterpoint Research analyst Yang Wang told The Economist that global smartphone shipments are expected to fall by 6% in 2026. Rising memory chip prices have increased production costs for a typical device by about US$70. Chip supply is also shifting towards AI data centres as semiconductor foundries prioritise higher-margin AI processors for companies like Nvidia, reducing capacity for smartphone manufacturers.

Platform control is another key factor. Apple charges developers up to 30% on app purchases, while AI firms are trying to reach users directly, avoiding app store fees and ecosystem restrictions.

Samsung’s Hume emphasised that AI complements smartphones rather than replacing them. “AI strengthens the phone. Data stays personal,” he said.

The next few years will test the balance between traditional smartphones and emerging AI devices

The Economist concluded that AI is changing the balance of power within the Apple/Google ecosystem rather than eliminating smartphones. The competition now focuses on software, data and user relationships.

Industry experts predict the next few years will test the balance between traditional smartphones and emerging AI devices. For now, adoption rates, affordability and core functionality will see smartphones continuing to function as the default personal computing device for the vast majority of users. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.