RMB Private Bank expands its offering with FNB Connect

In time for the festive season, RMB Private Bank is pleased to announce a partnership with FNB Connect. This collaboration provides RMB Private Banking clients and their families access to FNB Connect’s range of data and device solutions, enhancing connectivity through the RMB Private Bank app.

Gareth Matthews, Head of RMB Private Bank, states: “Our commitment to provide for the varied needs of our clients remains steadfast. Integrating FNB Connect within the RMB Private Bank app aligns with our focus on life-centric solutions tailored to address day-to-day needs, extending our service offerings beyond traditional banking. Our aim is to simplify and streamline connectivity management, adapting it to the lifestyle preferences of our clients by offering flexibility.

“In today’s environment, data and devices are indispensable tools for maintaining connectivity. Being disconnected from these resources effectively isolates us from the world,” says Sashin Sookroo, CEO of FNB Connect. “Devices are essential for our customers to connect with families, business partners and colleagues. Moreover, devices are integral in our customer’s lives, providing access to information and helping them navigate banking, investment, business, social and other interests, conveniently and safely.”

RMB Private Bank leverages the eBucks rewards programme to add further value to our clients. RMB Private Bank clients can benefit from a variety of exclusive seasonal offers on devices and data, ideal for keeping the entire family connected throughout the festive season.

Summer promotions

As part of the summer promotions, RMB Private Bank clients now have access to:

Best-in-market deals on devices ranging from water solutions to smart home technology, laptops, tablets, smartphones and more.

500GB of data every month for six months, if RMB Private Bank clients take up a device deal, valid until 30 January 2025.

Up to 100% back in eBucks on device purchases, facilitating greater savings.

“Through FNB Connect and eBucks, we ensure that our clients and their families remain connected with affordable and convenient solutions during the festive and holiday period,” says Matthews.

For more information on these incredible offers and deals, click here.