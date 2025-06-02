Router on a scooter: MTN’s new delivery game

MTN South Africa plans to begin delivering 5G fixed-wireless Sim cards to its customers using grocery-style delivery bikes.

Dubbed Shesha@5G, the pilot phase of the project will initially serve “selected areas” in Johannesburg, and MTN has promised delivery within two hours of order.

“This is another ambition to bring seamless 5G home connectivity to customers,” said Tania Ladopoulou, GM for online and telesales at MTN South Africa. “No more waiting 24-48 hours for delivery and no more standing in queues.”

There is no reason a customer who wants to a buy 5G fixed-wireless router needs to drive to a store…

MTN said customers can place an orders through its digital platforms. A scooter will then deliver their Shesh@5G Sim card or home connectivity package to their location. A self-Rica process is available on the MTN app.

“Once activated, customers are online and connected within minutes,” said MTN.

MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi last week told TechCentral that the roll-out of the Shesha@5G service will begin in 10 neighbourhoods – including Midrand, Edenvale and Fourways – using around 10 MTN-branded motorbikes.

‘Uber of connectivity’

Molapisi said customers can also use the service to order an MTN router should they need one and described the service as the “Uber of connectivity”.

“There is no reason a customer who wants to a buy 5G fixed-wireless router needs to drive to a store and wait 24 hours for delivery and activation,” he said.

Now the question is which will be delivered faster: you next MTN Sim or your next grocery order from Checkers Sixty60. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

