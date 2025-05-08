SABC Plus tops a million registered users

The SABC’s streaming platform, SABC Plus, has topped a million registered users as the free platform continues to gain traction.

It added these users since the relaunch of the platform in July last year, meaning that on average, over the last 10 months, SABC Plus has added more than 100 000 users a month.

“The surge in registrations has been largely driven by live sports broadcasts, which have consistently attracted more than 60 000 new users per major game,” the SABC said in a statement on Thursday. It didn’t say how many of the newly registered users remain active on the platform following sign-up.

“Additionally, the recent #SwitchToStream campaign has further accelerated the platform’s growth by educating audiences on the convenience and accessibility of SABC Plus across multiple devices,” the broadcaster said.

SABC Plus provides viewers with access to the SABC’s 19 radio stations, SABC 1, SABC 2, S3 (previously SABC 3), a 24-hour news channel and SABC Sport. Features include catch-up services, video on demand, electronic programme guide (including EPG reminders), and audio and video podcasts.

The platform can be accessed via the web, mobile apps (Android, iOS and Huawei), select smart TVs, Apple TV and Chromecast. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: