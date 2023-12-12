Secure your business data with StorVault

Incredible Business offers small and medium-sized businesses various services, from funding options to protecting their valuable tech purchases through extended warranties and insurance. In addition to making sure you leave its stores with your devices set up and working, it has partnered with StorVault to offer businesses three months’ free unlimited cloud backup with the purchase of any computer.

StorVault specialises in cloud storage based on a world-class data centre located in South Africa and provides high-performance, cost-effective, secure and reliable offsite, cloud-based backup and recovery services through a nationwide network of fully certified professional business partners and authorised resellers.

StorVault delivers proven data backup storage and recovery solutions. Built on industry-leading technology and powered by Microsoft Azure, it ensures your laptop and desktop data is protected, compliant and recoverable. Installed in minutes, this product is easy to use and accessible anywhere. StorVault protects against data loss while offering pay-as-you-grow rates to suit your expanding business needs.

What does StorVault offer?

No contracts

Month to month payment

One of the most cost-effective cloud solutions

No hidden or transactional charges

Flexible structure

StorVault offers a simplified process with no-fuss procurement – zero commitments, contracts and obligations. The billing is predictable and streamlined, whether you’re a single user or an account with 20 000 users. You pay for what you use. It’s simple – if you don’t use it, you don’t pay for it!

Your data is stored locally to comply with the highest levels of legislative, corporate governance and risk management standards.

Backup as a service

StorVault can back up your server directly to the cloud or alternatively the onsite backup can be written on the cloud. It backs up servers and virtual machines to the cloud with limitless capacity. It also has a Microsoft 365 (Office 365) cloud backup that covers mail, Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive. The StorVault FileSpace allows organisations to store, edit and collaborate from anywhere by storing your data in the cloud. It is ideal for distributed workflows and companies with remote teams that need to collaborate.

Incredible Business offer

As a leading tech retailer, Incredible offers a free three-month subscription to StorVault valued at R297 with the purchase of any computer. This means you can try this service at no cost to you, and also with no obligations. In addition to this, you will get the Incredible free three-year warranty on your computer when you register online within 30 days of purchase.

Sign up at www.incredible.co.za/storvault to start enjoying the benefits of unlimited cloud backup for your business.

To explore more tech and innovation and to find a tailored solution for your business, e-mail business@incredible.co.za or visit www.incredible.co.za/business for more information.