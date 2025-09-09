Sigfox SA redefines Africa’s innovation playbook

Africa’s innovation economy is vibrant, but it’s being measured with the wrong yardstick. While global rankings celebrate billion dollar valuations, patent counts and research and development budgets, a quieter, more inclusive wave of innovation is unfolding in farms, factories, municipalities and informal supply chains. This is the space where grassroots IoT solutions are delivering measurable results and where Sigfox South Africa is helping to change the game.

Why global metrics miss Africa’s realities

The World Intellectual Property Organisation’s innovation rankings, along with most global indices, lean heavily on metrics like:

Patent filings

Venture capital raised

Number of startups founded

R&D expenditure

While relevant in developed economies, these measures often miss what’s happening in resource constrained markets. In South Africa, transformative innovation may look like:

Sensor networks helping farmers cut water use

Low-cost asset tracking preventing losses in informal logistics

IoT-enabled bins optimising waste collection in underserved areas

These solutions deliver operational efficiency, cost savings and measurable social benefit without the fanfare of unicorn status.

An IoT network designed for scale and reach

Sigfox SA’s low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) infrastructure is purpose-built for these conditions:

Affordable to deploy at scale

Simple to install with minimal technical expertise

Extensive coverage reaching areas where other networks fail

This combination opens the door for municipalities, SMEs and industrial operators to implement IoT without the high capex and opex of traditional connectivity.

The research backed case for new metrics

A 2025 study in Innovation and Development (Egbetokun, Adeyeye, Kruss, Petersen and Sanni) confirms that imported measurement frameworks often fail to capture African ingenuity.

“Innovation in Africa often happens under the radar – in farms, markets, workshops and neighbourhoods – yet these are rarely counted in global metrics.” – Egbetokun et al, 2025

A more relevant scorecard

Rather than counting patents or funding rounds, consider metrics such as:

Conventional metric Inclusive alternative VC funding raised Lives impacted per dollar spent Patent filings Locally adapted solutions deployed Start-up valuation Sustainability and scalability in low-resource settings

Sigfox SA’s portfolio already delivers measurable value against these benchmarks.

The bottom line

Africa has an opportunity to lead in building its own innovation model – one where return on investment is measured in lives improved as much as in revenue generated. Sigfox SA is proof that with the right infrastructure, inclusive innovation can scale.

