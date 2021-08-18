Skybox case study: Improving the SOC through visibility and automation

A company was experiencing rapid growth that led to a network environment in constant flux — and security struggling to keep up. The network was also dispersed across several regional offices with various teams and processes, presenting a huge challenge to getting comprehensive visibility and intelligence that took in the complete context of the organisation. Each team was relatively small and struggling with day-to-day management, let alone strategic security goals.

Challenges included:

The business scaling faster than security;

A decentralised network making it difficult to gain visibility and accurate intelligence;

A small security team with big responsibilities; and

Maturing the security programme beyond baseline standards.

The results were:

Efficient, automated processes;

Data and teams brought out of their silos;

A strong foundation of comprehensive visibility and network modelling; and

Complete context to inform daily action and long-term strategy.

Learn how this Skybox customer used comprehensive visibility and contextual intelligence to provide the foundation of their security operations centre (SOC), quickly identify exposures and assess networks amid the WannaCry attack.

