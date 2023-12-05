How to create a digitally smart office for your business

Creating a digitally smart office for a small business involves strategic planning, but with expert tech advice you could significantly increase your productivity. In this digital era, innovation is now ingrained in the metrics for the success of any business. The internet of things (IoT) has become the norm for businesses and home offices.

The smart office is considered one of the strongest business trends, with predictions for continued growth in coming years. Businesses need to think about everything in the office that could become intelligent and automated using technology. Smart offices can also lean on technology to help with sustainability by smartly controlling consumption. With IoT, smart offices can also help ensure security and that devices are connected. So how do businesses keep up with technology and make their offices smart?

Six steps to create a smart office

Incredible offers businesses technology, appliances and services to help businesses stay agile, adapt to market changes, and consistently innovate to maximise efficiency and increase productivity. Here are six practical steps Incredible recommends small and medium businesses follow to create digitally smart offices:

Connect with ease at work or home: Keep your office online with the latest mesh router technology, modems and your choice of data from leading networks. When choosing the best small business routers, start with assessing the size of your office. If you have a large office space, it’ll help to have a wide-range router or a mesh router for better connectivity if your business has multiple floors. See www.incredible.co.za/products/tech-for-business/wifi-security for Incredible’s wide networking range from leading brands such as ASUS and Huawei.

By implementing these steps, small businesses can create digitally smart offices that promote efficiency, collaboration and innovation, ultimately contributing to business growth and success. Regularly evaluate and update your digital strategies to stay aligned with evolving technologies and business needs.

