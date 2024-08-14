South Africa publishes national AI policy framework

The department of communications & digital technologies has published a national policy framework for artificial intelligence – and wants feedback from the ICT industry and other stakeholders.

The policy framework is the “first step” in developing a national AI policy for South Africa, the department said.

Once finalised and published, the AI policy will serve as the “foundational basis” for creating AI regulations and potentially an AI Act in South Africa.

This holistic approach ensures that AI serves as a catalyst for a digital society, digital economy and digital inclusion

According to a statement, the department conducted “extensive international benchmarking” in developing the policy framework document, which “points to the strategic focus pillars for AI policy development”.

The department now intends to have “formal consultations” with stakeholders, which it wants to conclude by the end of September. It has also asked for feedback on the framework document via e-mail. The full document can be accessed here (PDF).

“By embracing AI’s transformative potential, this framework seeks to address pressing national challenges and leverage opportunities across all sectors in our economy. The policy framework’s primary objective is to foster a robust AI ecosystem through coordinated efforts in research and development, talent cultivation, and infrastructure enhancement,” the department said.

“This holistic approach ensures that AI serves as a catalyst for a digital society, digital economy and digital inclusion, benefiting all South Africans.”

Potential risks

It said that for South Africa to exploit the full potential of AI, the country must “carefully take into consideration ethical, social and economic implications, ensuring that AI benefits are broadly shared, and that risks are managed effectively”.

“As AI technologies rapidly advance, they offer unprecedented opportunities for economic growth, improved public services and enhanced quality of life. However, without a coherent and comprehensive policy position, these benefits could be overshadowed by potential risks such as job displacement, privacy concerns and ethical dilemmas,” it said.

“The national AI policy will provide clear guidelines and a structured approach to harnessing AI’s potential while mitigating its risks, ensuring that AI technologies are developed in a manner that aligns with South Africa’s socioeconomic goals and values.

“A key rationale for establishing this policy is to foster sectoral strategies that address specific needs and opportunities within different industries, such as healthcare, education, and finance etc. By laying down overarching policy positions, the national AI policy will enable the development of tailored strategies that leverage AI to drive innovation and efficiency in each sector.”

Key strategic pillars of the framework document include talent and skills development; enhancement of digital infrastructure; promotion of research and innovation; and the implementation of AI in public sector operations.

The framework strongly emphasises ethical AI, focusing on fairness, transparency and the mitigation of biases, with particular attention to privacy and data protection. Additionally, it addresses the importance of maintaining human oversight over AI systems and aligning AI developments with South Africa’s societal values.

The document also highlights the necessity of aligning with global AI governance standards. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media