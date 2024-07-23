South Africa’s cheapest electric car: Dayun takes the crown

Enviro Automotive has announced the launch of the Dayun Yuehu S5 in South Africa, with the vehicle officially becoming the new cheapest electric car available in the country.

Starting at just R399 900, the Dayun Yuehu S5 is now the most affordable EV available, undercutting its nearest competitor, the BYD Dolphin, by more than R100 000.

This price point makes the Dayun Yuehu S5 accessible to a broader audience, particularly as many new vehicles sold in the country fall within the R300 000 to R400 000 range.

China’s Dayun initially focused on motorcycles and commercial vehicles before venturing into electric cars

The launch could significantly boost EV adoption in South Africa, with more consumers now able to afford the switch to electric.

Dayun, founded in China, initially focused on motorcycles and commercial vehicles before venturing into electric cars. In 2017, it launched the first iteration of the Yuehu S5, a compact battery-electric SUV.

The Dayun Yuehu S5 features a front-mounted 35kW synchronous permanent magnet AC electric motor that delivers 105Nm of peak torque, with a single-speed gearbox.

The Yuehu S5 has a 31.7kWh ternary lithium-ion battery with 330km of claimed range, ideal for daily commutes. It supports AC and DC charging for easy home charging or quick recharges at DC fast-charging stations. It consumes 10.7kWh of energy per 100km (claimed). With a standard 220V charge, it takes about four hours to recharge. Using a DC fast charger, recharging from 20% to 80% takes less than an hour.

The Dayun Yuehu S5 mini-SUV line-up comprises two derivatives:

Dayun Yuehu S5 Standard: R399 900

Dayun Yuehu S5 VIP: R449 900

The car comes with a three-year or 60 000km warranty and service plan, which also includes roadside assistance. The battery warranty is five years or 120 000km. Service intervals are set for every 12 months or 20 000km. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

