Stage-4 load shedding as Eskom runs low on diesel

Eskom will implement stage-4 load shedding from 2pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday, with the power cuts to continue all weekend.

Stage-2 cuts will continue until at least 5am on Monday following the shut down of three generating units at Kendal power stations, the trip of a unit each at Tutuka and Matimba power stations, and the delayed return to service of a unit each at Majuba and Lethabo power stations.

“Stage-4 load shedding is necessary to stop the use of OCGT generators in order to preserve the remaining fuel at these power stations, which is critically low,” Eskom said. “There is insufficient diesel available in the country to continue generating with the OCGTs at the current rate.”

It said some generating units will return to service later on Friday and overnight into Saturday, allowing the reduction to stage-2 load shedding for the rest of the weekend. “Stage-2 load shedding is necessary to replenish emergency generation reserves particularly at the pump storage schemes for the week ahead.” — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media