Standard Bank launches low-cost fixed-LTE plans – 50GB for R139

Standard Bank’s mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO, has launched aggressively priced fixed-LTE solutions, with prices as low as R139 for 50GB of data for its top-tier banking clients.

The bank launched Standard Bank Mobile in 2018, piggybacking off Cell C’s network. It said its new fixed-LTE offerings — meaning a 4G service provided in a fixed location — is “unmatched in value” in the South African market.

The new plans use MTN South Africa’s network and come with a router, and customers can top up their data with recurring or once-off data bundles. All the plans are offered on a month-to-month basis, with no long-term contract lock-in. Standard Bank has recommended clients use only MTN-approved routers for the best experience.

The image below, via Standard Bank, show the pricing for the new plans:

Standard Bank clients can also top up their data with recurring bundles:

20GB for R139/month;

50GB for R259/month;

100GB for R359/month; and

250GB for R879/month.

Non-recurring bundles with a 60-day validity are also available: