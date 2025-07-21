How Syft Analytics scales smarter with Mac and iStore Business

Syft Analytics is transforming how businesses engage with financial data – delivering real-time insights to over 50 000 companies across more than 50 countries. To support this scale and speed, Syft made a bold move: switching its entire business to Mac, with iStore for Business as its strategic partner.

Founded in 2015, Syft began with a clear mission: to give businesses intelligent, real-time access to the financial data they need to make smarter decisions. Today Syft is a globally recognised analytics platform, known for its intuitive reports, dashboards and forecasts.

But building a platform of this scale requires more than great software – it demands fast, secure and reliable infrastructure behind every screen.

“We needed tools that would elevate our productivity and match our ambition,” says Vangelis Kyriazis, co-founder and CEO of Syft. “The Mac ecosystem, supported by iStore, gave us that edge.”

When Syft partnered with iStore in 2021, the transition was seamless. Within a month, the entire team had switched to MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros – fully configured, stress-free and ready to scale.

But this wasn’t just a hardware upgrade. It was a strategic evolution.

“iStore didn’t just deliver Macs,” says Eleftherios Kyriazis, head of product at Syft. “They helped us build a modern, secure, and future-ready workspace.”

The Apple environment came preloaded with everything Syft’s analytics, design and development teams needed to thrive. With automatic encryption, advanced anti-malware and a 50% reduction in data breach risk per device, security became a built-in advantage – not a burden.

And with iStore’s 99.9% remote support resolution rate and proactive software updates, Syft’s internal IT load dropped dramatically.

Built for performance, designed for peace of mind

For Syft’s developers and designers, the difference was immediate. Video rendering became faster. Visual reports loaded without lag. Performance bottlenecks disappeared.

“In design, a few seconds lost to slow machines can snowball into hours of delay,” says Christine Loubser, Syft’s head of marketing. “Mac gave us the freedom to focus on output, not obstacles.”

Mac’s 18-hour battery life also meant the team could power through load shedding without stress. Lightweight builds and top-tier performance enabled hybrid work without compromise.

A culture powered by pride and performance

It’s more than just specs – it’s the spark of unboxing a new Mac. It’s the confidence that your tools won’t let you down. That feeling ripples through a company.

“People take pride in the machines they use,” Vangelis reflects. “There’s something aspirational about Mac. It sets a tone – for quality, creativity and care.”

And that tone matters. A Forrester report confirms that Mac users experience higher job satisfaction and engagement – factors that drive retention and performance across the board.

A partnership that grows with you

Today, Syft continues to grow – and iStore remains a trusted partner. Whether it’s onboarding new hires or resolving support queries with a single call, the relationship is built on trust, speed and shared ambition.

“We’ve never looked anywhere else,” says Vangelis. “With iStore, we’ve found more than a provider – we’ve found a long-term partner who understands the pace and pressures of modern business.”

The takeaway

Syft’s story is proof that the right tech, backed by the right partner, unlocks performance at every level.

With Mac’s intuitive design and reliability, and iStore Business’s strategic support, Syft Analytics has built a workplace where people thrive – and where financial insights come to life faster than ever.

Because when your team’s tools work beautifully, they can, too.

