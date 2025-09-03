TCS | Barney Harmse on building Paratus Group – and working with Starlink

Paratus Group executive chairman Barney Harmse joins the TechCentral Show to share the story of the telecommunications group’s rise from small beginnings in Angola and Namibia more than 20 years ago and how it became one of Southern Africa’s biggest ICT infrastructure players.

Paratus started life in Angola in 2003, evolving from a local internet service provider into a pan‑African telecoms powerhouse. Co-founded by Harmse with Schalk Erasmus, Rolf Mendelsohn, Martin Boese and Miles October, it grew rapidly and now has infrastructure across the region, including in Zambia, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, the DRC and Namibia.

This week, it officially launched the first privately owned mobile network operator in Namibia, which will compete directly with the state-owned incumbents.

Today the business works closely with the likes of Starlink, Google and Meta Platforms and plays a significant role in long-distance, metropolitan and access networks across the region. It also helped land Google’s Equiano cable on the Namibian coast.

In this lively interview with TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod, Harmse unpacks the Paratus story, touching on:

What building telecoms infrastructure across the vast reaches of Southern Africa has entailed, including memorable moments along the way;

The company’s financial backers, and its capital-raising plans – including a possible future listing in New York;

Why it built a network of long-distance fibre across Southern Africa;

Paratus’s relationship with Elon Musk’s Starlink, and why it’s a key role player in the launch of the low-Earth orbit satellite provider’s offering across the region;

The launch of the mobile network in Namibia and why it’s a significant development in the Paratus story; and

The opportunities still ahead for Paratus Group.

