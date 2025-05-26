Close Menu
    TCS+ | Switchcom Distribution, and Huawei eKit in the hands of installers

    By

    This episode of TCS+ is the third in a series of three focused on the relationship between Switchcom Distribution and Huawei eKit as well as the networking solutions the two companies are providing for SMEs in South Africa and the rest of Africa.

    Dewald van Eck, networking engineer at Switchcom parent company CMVAS, and Kurt Anthony, support engineer at CMVAS, tell TechCentral’s TCS+ about their hands-on experience working with Huawei eKit in customer implementations.

    In this episode, Anthony and Van Eck delve into:

    • How the Huawei eKit benefits the network operations manager when implementing networking projects;
    • The problems the eKit solution solves for SMEs;
    • How the eKit streamlines the network setup process for SMEs;
    • Real-world examples of the how the eKit has helped SMEs on the ground; and
    • Some of the common challenges faced when supporting SMEs during project implementations.

    Don’t miss an informative discussion.

    Listen to this episode of TCS+

