The people who will lead Africa’s new pay-TV giant

French pay-TV giant Canal+ has announced sweeping changes to the leadership structure of its African operations, just days after finalising its takeover of South Africa’s MultiChoice Group.

Already announced is that the combined business – covering all of Africa, including French-speaking territories – will be led by David Mignot as CEO, and that outgoing MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela has been appointed chairman of Canal+ Africa.

But the combined business has now announced a huge overhaul of its management team and reporting structures, just days after the conclusion of the deal placed the South African broadcaster under foreign control for the first time in its history.

Mignot said the newly formed team draws equally from Canal+ and MultiChoice executives and represents seven nationalities.

The new Canal+ Africa management is structured into three divisions – operations (TV and fibre), content and corporate functions. The full list of appointments is:

David Mignot: CEO, Africa

CEO, Africa Nicolas Dandoy: Chief financial officer, Africa

Chief financial officer, Africa Aziz Diallo: CEO, pay TV French-speaking Africa

CEO, pay TV French-speaking Africa Byron du Plessis: CEO, pay TV South Africa

CEO, pay TV South Africa Fhulufhelo “Fhulu” Badugela: CEO, pay TV Rest of Africa

CEO, pay TV Rest of Africa Jean-François Duboy: CEO, GVA (fibre business)

CEO, GVA (fibre business) Hennie Visser: Director, business operations, Africa

Director, business operations, Africa Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee: CEO, advertising and media sales, Africa

CEO, advertising and media sales, Africa Fabrice Faux: director, content: sport and general entertainment, French-speaking Africa

director, content: sport and general entertainment, French-speaking Africa Nomsa Philiso: Director, content: general entertainment, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa

Director, content: general entertainment, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa Rendani Ramovha: Director, content: sport, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa

Director, content: sport, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa Clément Hellich-Praquin: General secretary, Africa

General secretary, Africa Jean-Christophe Ramos: Director, public affairs, French-speaking Africa

Director, public affairs, French-speaking Africa Keabetswe “Kea” Modimoeng: Director, public affairs, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa

Director, public affairs, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa Michel Sibony: Chief value officer, Africa

Chief value officer, Africa Karim Bouzid: Director, integration, Africa

Director, integration, Africa Hala Saab: Director, brand and communication, Africa

Director, brand and communication, Africa Sabelo Mawali: Chief technology officer, Africa

Chief technology officer, Africa Tshepi Malatjie: Director, human resources, Africa

Additional senior roles:

Steven Bundlender: Legal affairs, English-speaking Africa

Legal affairs, English-speaking Africa Timothy Jacobs: Finance synergies, Africa

The new structure reflects Canal+’s ambition to build a pan-African media powerhouse that can compete with global streaming rivals while retaining deep local content expertise.

The changes also underline the extent of the transition at MultiChoice, which faces subscriber losses and rising competitive pressure in its core markets. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.