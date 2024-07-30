Uber rubbishes report claiming blanket ban on older cars

Ride-hailing platform Uber has rubbished a report that vehicles older than three years are going to be removed from the platform after the introduction of new rules for previously unregistered vehicles.

According to Uber, the new policy came into effect in 2022.

Under the rules, a vehicle registering to join Uber for the first time must be from 2022 or newer, but many have interpreted the rule to mean that older vehicles already operating on the Uber platform will not be allowed to continue doing business. This is not the case.

There is no expectation that drivers replace their vehicle on the Uber platform every three years

“Recent media coverage regarding a three-year vehicle age policy for drivers on Uber in South Africa has caused some confusion due to its inaccuracy. While some have understood the policy to mean that all drivers on the platform must drive cars younger than three years old, that is not the case. It applies only to new drivers signing up to the platform,” said Uber spokeswoman Cassie Jaganyi.

According to Jaganyi, once drivers are registered on the platform, they may continue using their registered vehicle for a period of eight years, in line with Uber’s terms and conditions internationally.

“There is no expectation that drivers replace their vehicle on the Uber platform every three years,” she said.

Enhanced security

Uber said the drive to add only the newest vehicles to the fleet available on the platform is to take advantage of the enhanced security features newer vehicles tend to have, contributing to a safer ride for both riders and drivers. With newer vehicles, riders can expect a clean and comfortable riding experience, the company said.

“We have a number of processes in place to help contribute to everyone’s safety, and vehicle age plays a role in that. This guideline not only helps contribute to the safety of both riders and drivers, but also to the quality of the vehicles available on the platform,” said Jaganyi.