Vantage data centre in Midrand completed ahead of schedule

The first phase of US company Vantage Data Centers’ new data centre at Waterfall City in Midrand has been completed ahead of schedule, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The two-story facility offers 16MW of critical IT capacity across 12 000sq m. The project was delivered in 10 months, a few days ahead of schedule.

JNB1, as the first phase of the facility is known, will be followed by other builds on the 30-acre Midrand property. Vantage has said it intends to invest more than US$1-billion (R16.7-billion at the time of writing) into the data centre campus. Eventually, the campus will offer 80MW of IT capacity and 60 000sq m of floor space across three data centres.

In June, Vantage signed a 20-year energy supply deal with SolarAfrica that allows it to supplement the local grid with renewable energy.

The power will be supplied from SolarAfrica’s De Aar solar farm in the Northern Cape, which will be expanded. The electricity will be “wheeled” through Eskom’s national grid.

Vantage’s investment will support the production of 87MWp (peak power) of renewable energy and is forecast to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide by an 3.8 million tons over the lifetime of the agreement, it said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media