Vodacom Business unveils extraordinary business advisory board

Vodacom Business has announced the launch of its “extraordinary business advisory board”, a strategic initiative that aims to support digital transformation in the enterprise space.

Featuring a panel of distinguished business leaders and technology experts, the board serves as a vital platform for providing insights, thought leadership and guidance on emerging tech trends and business solutions to Vodacom Business customers and the broader industry.

“As a trusted enterprise partner, we aim to bring people, experience, expertise and innovation together to empower organisations of every size for future growth and success. Our newly formed extraordinary business advisory board supports this ambition as we build extraordinary solutions for extraordinary businesses, helping them to navigate complex challenges and fulfil their potential through technology,” said Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business.

The extraordinary business advisory board comprises a curated group of thought leaders, including Vodacom executives and respected external experts in diverse fields such as cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and SME development.

Confirmed board members from Vodacom Business include:

Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business

Peter Malebye, managing executive at Vodacom Business

Sannesh Beharie, managing executive of SME and mobile products at Vodacom Business

Lukhanyo Zahela , acting executive head of department for security at Vodacom Business

Kirtan Sita, lead for Digital Co-X at Vodacom Business

External experts in specialised fields joining the board are:

Anna Collard (cybersecurity), senior vice president of content strategy and evangelist for KnowBe4 Africa, where she drives security awareness across the African continent

Andrew Fulton (SME development), director of Eighty20, which helps businesses use data to better understand and target their consumer markets

Jonathan Oaker (cloud), founder and CEO of CloudZA, who is known for his leadership in the cloud computing industry

Yolande Steyn (digital transformation), head of digital interactions for RMB Trade and Treasury Solutions, specialising in the strategic execution of digital channel experience and innovation in the financial services sector

“By partnering with some of the country’s most respected minds in business and technology in South Africa, we can ensure our customers and the industry benefit from a wealth of credible knowledge and innovation. Through this initiative, we aim to offer timely, informed and authoritative perspectives on emerging technologies and business trends, maintaining our leadership in transforming the enterprise space,” said Proothveerajh.

For more information about Vodacom Business’s extraordinary business advisory board, please visit www.vodacombusiness.co.za.

