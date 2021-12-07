Vodacom joins MTN in reducing cost of international roaming

Just a week after rival MTN said it would cut international roaming charges for accessing data services abroad, Vodacom has followed suit.

Vodacom said its customers will now get out-of-bundle rates when travelling abroad of as little as 49c/MB. The most its roaming customers will pay is R5/MB, it said. It said that, in some instances, this means it has cut international roaming charges by as much as 88%.

The 49c/MB rate includes roaming in South Africa’s neighbouring countries of Lesotho, Mozambique, Swaziland and Botswana.

Destinations such as the Seychelles, Australia, France and the UK have also seen roaming charges adjusted downward.

Until end-February 2022, Vodacom post-paid customers can get 1GB of data for R85 or R299 for 5GB for use in 80 countries around the world, including major destinations. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media