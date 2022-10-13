Wanda Matandela appointed to top new role at MTN

MTN South Africa has appointed Wanda Matandela to the newly created role of chief commercial operations officer, the telecommunications operator said on Thursday.

Matandela previously held the position of chief enterprise officer at MTN Business, where he oversaw the company’s B2B offerings.

“He has been instrumental in leading the turnaround and growth strategy of the enterprise business and over the years has consistently delivered impressive results, both operationally and financially…,” the company said in a statement. “Matandela will lead our pivot from telco to ‘techco’…”

Until a replacement is hired, Matandela – who has also worked for Vodacom, Wesbank and Ster-Kinekor – will continue to look after the enterprise business.

The appointment of Matandela follows the recent internal MTN South Africa appointments of Ernst Fonternel as chief consumer officer and Divyesh Joshi as chief strategy and transformation officer. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

