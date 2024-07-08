Yssel Swanepoel named GM of Surveillance and Analytics at NEC XON

NEC XON, a leading African ICT solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Yssel Swanepoel as the new GM of Surveillance and Analytics.

Yssel brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, and is poised to drive innovation and excellence in the field of surveillance technology.

His tenure at NEC XON has been characterised by close collaboration with his predecessor, Jan Erasmus, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity in delivering exceptional service and innovation.

Yssel’s journey to this pivotal position has been marked by a deep understanding of the industry landscape. With a BCom in marketing management and a three-year diploma in transport economics from the University of Johannesburg, coupled with extensive professional experience including a distinguished career in professional rugby, Yssel’s diverse skills and strategic insights are set to propel NEC XON’s Surveillance and Analytics division to new heights.

He accumulated a diverse and extensive employment history primarily within the technology and engineering sectors, showcasing a progression from sales roles to more technical and strategic positions. In his previous roles, he demonstrated a keen ability to integrate cutting-edge technologies with customer needs, fostering impactful solutions that address complex challenges.

Career to date

Starting with Crickmay and Associates Consulting Engineers, Yssel served as a sales executive from June 2011 to September 2013, where he played a crucial role in developing and implementing the Road Transport Management System (RTMS) within the transport and mining sectors. This involved business model development, implementation oversight, and managing high-level negotiations and transactions.

Yssel then transitioned to the role of account manager at Crickmay from January 2013 to September 2013. Here he focused on market research-driven business model development specifically aimed at open-cast mining contractors, emphasising relationship building and negotiation strategies.

Yssel joined Reditron as a senior account manager from October 2013 to August 2017. Reditron, a prominent supplier of CCTV and access control equipment in Africa, provided him with a platform to set industry standards in product supply, system design and technical support. Subsequently, Yssel took on the role of systems architect at Global Technology Systems from September 2017 to April 2019. In this capacity, he contributed to pioneering integrated technology systems and services across multiple sectors, including surveillance systems, access control systems and intelligent building management systems.

Most recently, Yssel served as a pre-sales engineer in the public safety sector at NEC XON since May 2019. This role highlights his technical expertise and strategic acumen in the deployment of cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for public safety applications.

Yssel’s career trajectory reflects a progression from sales and account management roles to more technical and strategic positions within the technology and engineering sectors, underscoring his diverse skill set and industry knowledge.

NEC XON is renowned for its pioneering approach in surveillance and analytics, particularly in the realm of facial recognition and smart city initiatives. Yssel’s leadership is expected to further advance these efforts, leveraging international partnerships and technologies to enhance safety and security across South Africa and beyond, notably in sub-Saharan Africa.

Yssel expresses his enthusiasm about the role, stating: “I am excited about the vast business opportunities that lie ahead, particularly in bringing world-class surveillance solutions to the African market. NEC XON’s commitment to innovation and comprehensive service offerings across various strategic units positions us uniquely to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.