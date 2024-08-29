Aggregated: the 10 best TV series of all time

We have all spent way too much time scrolling through endless lists of TV shows, trying to figure out what to watch next.

Sometimes it’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack. And life is too short to waste precious time watching bad TV.

But what is the best of the best when it comes to television? The series that are an absolute must-watch?

To aggregate the scores, we used a simple average of the scores from all three platforms

Instead of drawing up a subjective list, TechCentral decided to be a little scientific in its approach. We created a list to rank the top 10 shows based on the ratings available on IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. It’s kind of like trying to compare apples and oranges, because they all have different ways of doing things – but an aggregated list should provide a good idea of what’s regarded as the crème-de-la-crème of television.

IMDb is mostly based on what regular people think, while Rotten Tomatoes is more about what the critics say. Metacritic tries to balance the two.

Best TV series

To aggregate the scores, we used a simple average of the scores from all three platforms. This provided a straightforward and consistent way to compare the overall ratings for each series.

Imagine having a go-to list of the best TV shows out there, all in one place. No more scrolling through endless lists or relying on recommendations from friends who have completely different tastes. With this list, albeit it brief (just 10 of the very best series), you’ll be able to find the perfect show to binge-watch.

So, here it is – TechCentral’s aggregated list, in order, of the 10 great television productions of all time…

Breaking Bad: It’s been described as Shakespearean. Breaking Bad follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Desperate to secure his family’s financial future before he dies, White teams up with his former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), to manufacture and distribute crystal meth. This show will have you holding your breath most of the time, especially from season 3. Highly recommended and highly entertaining, Breaking Bad deserves to be at the top of this list.

The Sopranos: Many people would put this show at the top of their lists. A New Jersey mob boss grapples with the pressures of his criminal life and his family, leading to therapy sessions that reveal his inner turmoil. The Sopranos is renowned for its innovative storytelling, complex characters and exploration of themes such as therapy, family and the American dream.

Mad Men: Set in the 1960s advertising world of New York City, the series follows the lives of the employees of Sterling Cooper. The guys are all slick in suits and the girls are always looking glamorous. But it’s not all fun and games. There’s sexism, racism and just plain old drama going on behind the scenes. It’s a wild ride and you never know what’s going to happen next.

Game of Thrones: This sprawling epic fantasy series based on the novels of George RR Martin, following the power struggles of noble families as they fight for control of the Seven Kingdoms – but you knew that already. One thing that sets Game of Thrones apart is that they don’t play favourites. They kill off anyone, no matter how important they seem. It keeps you on your toes and guessing what’s going to happen next. It’s a slick but violent fantasy series on steroids.

The Wire: Set in Baltimore, Maryland, this acclaimed drama follows the interconnected lives of drug dealers, police officers, politicians and journalists. It offers a gritty portrayal of urban life and corruption. The Wire has a huge cast of characters, like Dominic West as Detective Jimmy McNulty, Idris Elba as drug kingpin Stringer Bell and Wendell Pierce as Detective Bunk Moreland. It’s gritty and brilliant!

The Office (US): The Office is a total riot. It’s like watching a bunch of real people trying to get through their day at work, and everything goes hilariously wrong. There’s Michael Scott, who’s basically the world’s worst boss but somehow still lovable. Then there’s Jim, who’s always playing pranks on Dwight and Pam, who’s kind of awkward but really sweet. And let’s not forget Andy, the guy who thinks he’s the funniest person in the world (but he’s not). It’s just a bunch of funny, relatable characters in a bunch of funny, relatable situations. The British version of which it’s based is also excellent (many would argue superior to the American version – but it didn’t make this list).

M*A*S*H: A comedy-drama set during the Korean War, M*A*S*H followed the lives of a US mobile army surgical hospital unit. The series explored themes of war, friendship and the human condition. Even though M*A*S*H is about war, it’s not all doom and gloom. Hawkeye, Frank and Radar are like a family, and they’re always there for each other, no matter what. It’s like they’re taking a bad situation and making the best of it, and it’s rather inspiring.

Friends: The show is like a bunch of buddies hanging out and having a blast. Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross are like family, and they stick together through thick and thin. They go through all sorts of ups and downs together, from job changes to breakups to big life decisions. It’s like watching your own friends go through life, except they’re way funnier and more dramatic.

Seinfeld: A sitcom centred on the humorous misadventures of Jerry Seinfeld and his friends, exploring the mundane aspects of everyday life. The show is like watching your friends get into all sorts of crazy situations. It’s relatable, even though it’s way funnier. You’ll find yourself nodding your head and saying, “Yeah, I’ve been there!”. A true cult classic.

I Love Lucy: A classic sitcom starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Lucy’s always up to something, and it’s usually a total disaster. She has big dreams of becoming a star, but things never go as planned. Her husband, Ricky, is a talented band leader, and he’s always trying to keep Lucy out of trouble. Together, they’re a hilarious pair, and their antics will have you laughing out loud, even if the show is rather dated. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

Don’t miss: